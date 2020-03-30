Katty Perry is crying in full-on live-tv | INSTAGRAM

What was initially clearly led as the emergency of a competitor in the talent show “American Idol”, one-act emotionally to the singer, Katy Perry, ended who participates as a judge in the abovementioned TV program, in tears.

¡Follow us on our Facebook and get more as a Show!

It was during the broadcast of the episode from last Monday in this competition in singing, where the participants of the 17-year-old Makayla Brownlee set the stage for the interpretation of the version of the song “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves when she immediately noticed that something was not quite well.

When the time came, the young woman began to sing her song, he turned abruptly and was forced to leave the stage. Later, these participants the took care of let, and the competent medical emergency immediately.

Given such a situation, Katy rose from his seat very dismayed to find out what happened with Brownlee, who was, it should be noted, is the victim of a convulsion that is already experimentao episodes of this kind had previously.

You may also like: Organized Elton John concert, which by Coronavirus

“In seventh grade, I idiagnostiaron a vasovagal syncope”, I explain the boys past the incident. “it is a disease that I respond to stress differently than other people and this could be a seizure”.

Moments after the collapse suffered, Makeyla, returned scenario, try again by selecting the song in the way that prococó tears in Perry, so you act való a place in the Top 40 of the competition.

Read also: Resident interview with President Bukele

Moved by this event, Katy, shared some words of encouragement for Brownlee via his Twitter account:

“There is nothing that vergonzarse, #MakaylaBrowlee. All the stress went differently. #American Idol,” wrote the singer.

After their performance, Makayla stress, said: “this week, it’s a lot of it was definitely harder for me is that everything that has passed. There is nothing you can do to prevent a seizure. When I am stressed, my body reacts differently”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYldTtarrno(/embed)







Perry turned to Twitter once more, your appreciation for the girl and wrote: “This was the appearance of the cutest “Rainbow” #MakalylaBrownlee was. So excited that you and to sing for us and give this perspective, that we need to remember, sometimes.”

On the other hand, the father of Makayla indicpo that your daughter can’t control, and affection; “it Is embarrassing, but physically, it is 100% good. This possibility is very important for you. I would be lost to hate, you somehow, because it is a very good singer. You worked very hard on that.