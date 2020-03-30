Katy Perry congratulates Orlando Bloom birthday

Orlando Bloom today celebrates his 43 years, and in addition, they received hundreds of congratulations from his fans, one that is certainly special for the actor by his fiancée Katy Perry.

On Instagram, the singer dedicated an emotional message to your beloved:

“I am constantly amazed about, and I wonder how a love / class / compassion / support / talent / deeply spiritual / incredibly beautiful / James Bond from a person really can exist, in flesh and bones!. There is a reason why all of the animals and children to run directly into the arms … your heart Is so pure. I love you, Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom. I wish you the year, 43 more than happy”, one reads in the message that he was with a couple of photos of the actor.

Last year, American singer and the British actor compriomiso announced on the social networks.

Both artists shared in their profiles, official Instagram a photo, on which Perry appeared with a large ring, concealed the face, and where Bloom is at his side.

According to People magazine, Perry, and Bloom started in the year 2016, although in the following year, broke off his relationship and remained separated for a couple of months before you reconcile.

*With information from REUTERS

