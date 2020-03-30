Katy Perry surprised his fans and was completely natural

Shortly after publicly announce your pregnancy, the singer Katy Perry has been in quarantine at the side of your fiance Orlando Bloomas millions of citizens around the world.

For this reason, the pop star has decided to share via their networks the way in which he isolated a short time before, and must be together with the other post (by swiping in from the right) in a Bathrobe by your bed with the face fully washedto reveal, how is your face these days is completely of course.

In the post next, when you reach the first million likesthe celebrity invites his fans in contact came the night and enjoy an episode of American Idolwhere she serves as a jury.

Recently Perry has revealed that if the all-pass and finally your can several times postponed weddingyou want to rent as part of the entertainment for your guests, your colleagues judge the show.