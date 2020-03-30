Katy Perry suspects something thick pregnancy in a comfortable outfit | Today

Katy Perry left the quarantine unpaseó location, a comfortable outfit in which you recognize to go a bit thick of pregnancy.

Numerous have taken the celebrities around the world distributed their precautions in order to avoid, infect, and spread of the Coronavirus.

But there are those who come with the same warnings to a walk, so is the case of Katty Perry that decided to with a sporty outfit, very convenient, a walk through the streets of the city.

The interpreter “Roar” use colour grey sweatshirt in light dropped, the something thick, and used a pair of sunglasses to go unnoticed, a pair of black leggings and sandals complemented her comfortable outfit.

The singer of 35 years, he took the time to say Hello, a group of teenagers in a supermarket.