Katy Perry’s dress looks network and a deep v-neck in London

The singer Katy Perry hidden during a gala with the British Royal house, the the award the Ambassador of the organization, “British Asian Trust”.

Charles, Prince of Wales, son of Queen Elizabeth II, was the host of the evening, performed in the Banqueting House in London. For the occasion, the interpreter of an American selected American dress long, color blue, with a deep v-neck and a layer of network in the upper part of the garment, it emphasized her figure.

The spectacular dress it is a creation of the well-known British designer Stella McCartney, designed the collection of SS20.

Photo: AP

The interpreter, “Dark Horse” was added to the elegant outfit with a pair of Slippers office, a portfolio in silver and a pair of earrings of diamonds.

In addition, your blonde gathered the curls in perfect, chongo, emphasizing their facial features maquilladas with intense colors.

Katy Perrythe 35-year-old was known as the Ambassador of the Fund family Safety Foundation, British Asian Trust, she seeks to combat poverty in South Asia. However, the work of the pop star supports the elimination of child labour in India.

The presentation also Camilla Parker, Duchess of Cornwall, and entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla, who is the chair in the Background, the protection of the youth came.



The composer of “Roar” to London travelled, then for a few days in Hawaii, as part of the auditions for the next season of the reality show “American Idol.”

In the case of the recordings in the Paradise destination of your jury Seacrest colleagues, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, as well as the driver Ryan. The new season of “American Idol” premiere at the United States Of America on 16 February, on channel ABC.

Look in the gallery above and the best photos Katy Perry.

