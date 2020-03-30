Lana Del Rey and her dress of shopping center with the that made history at the Grammys

January 28, 2020 11:15 AM

The singer stole the gazes of everyone in the red carpet with an improvised look of not more than $ 500.

Although probably Lana Del Rey I had a row of designers who wanted to dress her for the Grammys 2020the captivating singer made a motion with which we can all relate to. While searching for an accessory for your previous outfit, made a last-minute change with another dress that you found in your step at the mall.

Complementing its signature lining, winged, his lip mauve

matt and his elegant collected from the middle part Of the King led an impressive

color dress with silver sleeves aleteadas and a neckline in the shape of an eye of

lock. Literally dazzled, thanks to the hem of fringe art deco

with accounts of the dress. The retro style was worthy of the queen vintage, that caught

all the glances on their way down the red carpet.

While celebrities like Cardi B or Ariana Grande, they chose the path more face -to elaborate a full gown with millions of dollars in diamonds – the body of The King was purchased in a single shopping back home. The singer of “Summertime Sadness” revealed that their popular dress was actually a last minute purchase made in the store Dillard s.

“I actually had another dress, and then my boyfriend and we went to buy the belt at the mall and I saw this and I loved it”, he said to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “So this is a dress last minute, but I love it,” expressed the artist. She and her boyfriend Sean Larkin made his debut on the red carpet Sunday night.

IMAGINE BEING AT YOUR JOB ON THE SHOPPING AND Q, YOU DROP THE MISMISIMA LANA DEL REY TO TELL you hello I want a dress to go to the grammys already, please q I forgot — duck lechuguita 🌺 (@goIdentrucks) January 27, 2020

The dress is still available in Dillardsit was done by the designer is Aidan Mattox and costs less than $500. Lana, for her part, was not carried any statuette this time, after witnessing the batacatazo Billie Eilish who won 6 awards, including 4 of the major. For more details on the ceremony we recommend this other previous article.