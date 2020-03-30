Lana del Rey cancels her tour in Europe to lose all the voice

The singer Lana del Rey cancelled this Thursday his European tour because of an illness for which he has “completely lost its voice” and that it should be removed from the stage for at least four weeks.

“I am sorry to disappoint everyone, so at the last minute, but this disease has taken me by surprise and I have completely lost my singing voice. The doctor has advised four weeks of rest for the time being. I hate to disappoint all, but I need to improve. With love, Lana,” wrote the artist in a statement to the lack of a day for their first concert in Amsterdam.

The television british public, the BBC, was the first to give the news after the precinct in which The King was going to act in London, announced the cancellation of the event.

For its part, the singer has kept a low profile in their social networks, and still has not ruled on them in this respect, nor has given more details of her ailment.

The King was one of the candidates for the favorite on the last edition of the Grammy awards, held a few weeks ago, and where they performed the majority of their opponents -Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande-, while she did not go up to the stage and was always among the public.

On his european tour, the author of “Video Games” was going to sing in cities such as Berlin, Cologne, Paris, London, Manchester and Glasgow after a tour in the united States that included a concert at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Chris Isaak, Weyes Blood, Sean Lennon, the son of John Lenon, and Adam Cohen, son of Leonard Cohen.

The King has scheduled future dates this summer in several major festivals, including Coachella in April, which for the moment have not been modified.

The last album of the singer, “Norman Fucking Rockwell!”, in addition to being nominated for Grammy awards, received critical acclaim from the critics and led the lists of the best works of the year for media such as Pitchfork, The Guardian and The Washington Post.

In 2011, The King rose to international prestige, with the subject “Video Games” and her album “Born to Die”, considered to be among the most prominent of the decade, and after which has released five studio albums.