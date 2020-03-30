Lana del Rey confessed something about her dress at the Grammys (and now we love the most)

We love Lana del Rey, there is no doubt this. His latest album, ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ it was so well received by their fans and by critics, it was nominated for two categoríaas very important Grammy: Best album of the year and Best song of the year. Unfortunately she didn’t win, but that didn’t stop Lana del Rey won our hearts on the red carpet of the Grammys… even though he made a confession that surprised (and fell in love at all).

In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Lana del Rey he confessed that, in fact, the dress I brought was a second option. “I actually had another dress… and then my boyfriend and I went for a belt the mall and I saw this dress… and I loved it! So I bought it last minute. And I love it,” mentioned Lana del Rey.

Equally, Lana del Rey he said that he made a couple of tweaks to your gown to be perfect. And without doubt he succeeded! The dress it looks perfect in it, it even seems made-to-measure. Lana del Rey he did not say exactly where he bought it, apparently he wanted to stay with the air of mystery, very characteristic in it.