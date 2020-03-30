Lana Del Rey Grammy 2020: singer reveals that she bought her dress in a shopping center | Photo | Video

Definitely a party favorite by the viewers of any awards ceremony is the red carpet. For a couple of hours, actors, singers and other stars flaunt their expensive suits and being photographed by the paparazzi. The latest edition of the Grammy awards was no exception and we left some ‘looks’ to remember.

Ariana Grande with its gauzy grey dress, Priyanka Chopra and her revealing neckline, Billie Eilish and her unique green dress were some of the costumes that are more highlighted. The singer Lana Del Rey also stressed, but for a reason entirely different.

The artist revealed during an interview with the middle Entertainment Tonight the origin of his suit. The response it generated various reactions via social networks, and surprised more than one. Fans and spectators of the event could not believe it when the singer revealed that she bought her amazing dress at a shopping center.

Lana Del Rey bought her dress in a shopping mall (Photo: AFP)

“Tell us about the dress,” asked the interviewer. “I actually had another, but when my boyfriend and I went to the mall I saw it and I loved it. This is a dress last minute, but I love him”replied Lana Del Rey.

The attire that he chose the singer, nominated in the category “Album of the Year”, is a design of The Aidan Mattox and can be found in the department store Sakslocated on the famous 5th Avenue, and with branches throughout the north american country.

Said compound is a chain of stores of luxury in the united States, where you can find garments in trend. The specific model that you used Lana Del Rey the Grammy awards is available in the tariffs of the store at the reasonable price, compared with other dresses for the gala, of 595 dollars.

Despite the fact that the singer received praise for its choice, during the conversation with reporters revealed that she had to make a few small changes to the dress.

“Bought at the mall, and you is well, really surprises me,” said Nischelle Turner. “In reality I had to adjust it here (pointing to his waist), so I made some alterations… I just do that work,” concluded Lana Del Rey.