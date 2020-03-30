League of Legends surpasses Fortnite in visualizations on Twitch

The competitions of video games it has been converted over the years into a mass phenomenon. Thousands of fans throng stadiums to watch live games of other games Provided, League of Legends or Counter Strike . In parallel, the relay games live have become a fundamental pillar for the fans not to lose nor a detail of every play of the ‘streamers’.

According to the report State of Stream posted by StreamElements and Arsenal.ggthe platform of ‘streaming’ Twitchspecialized in the broadcasting of games of video games live, has been the most commonly used in 2019ahead of YouTube Gaming. Other platforms such as Facebook Gaming and Mixer they grow progresivamesnte, according to the report. Twitch has counted in 2019 with a share of 73 percent in the market, which means two percentage points less than the previous year.

LoL surpasses Fronite in 2019

The video game League of Legends (LoL) has managed to overcome to Fortnite andn terms of the number of hours of viewership on Twitch, making the game more seen of the year in this platform of ‘streaming’. LoL has registered a increase of 7 percent in hours of hearing this year on Twitch, with more than 990 million hours. Fortnitewho headed the lists in 2018, has fallen to second place after registering a 28% less hours of hearingwith 885 million hours. In addition, Just Chatting it has positioned itself in third place followed by Grand Theft Auto Vthat has registered an annual growth rate of 277%, with more of 500 million hours of hearing, and DOTA 2 with 458 million hours.

In the ‘top 10’ video game most viewed on Twitch throughout the year are also Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft, which were placed in sixth and seventh position, respectively.

The ‘streamers’ most viewed

The report also shows the ‘top 10′ of ‘streamers‘this year, with the player of Fortnite Tfeu leading the list with more than 87,78 millions of hours of audience on Twitch this year. The ‘streamer’ Shroud is located in second position, followed by summit1g, Ninja and Asmongold. In addition, Sadummy it has been the best ‘streamer’ female on Twitch in 2019, followed by Amouranth and itsHafu.