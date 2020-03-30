Mia Khalifa in underwear melts to his fans on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous ex-actress of films for adults, Mia Khalifa shared a picture in which they decided to melt their fans of Instagram and social networking, as it appears in underwear and a super spicy.

¡Follow us in our Facebook and get more of the Show!

Mine can only consent to their millions of fans with this type of photos are the closest thing to his past, is missed by his fans who enjoyed his old job.

In the photograph the famous model appears to ren a room a super cute and full of pinks and pastels, with a daring lingerie set that makes her look super cute and hot, all to the delight of his followers of Instagram, who ended up melt when you see it.

You may also like: Ivonne Montero presumed his rear in a bikini to turn on Instagram

Photography has been so liked that quickly reached almost a million “likes”, including the large number of comments that have accumulated under the instatánea, where their fans will declare their love and admiration, while some ask you to return to your old job.

Click here to see the photo of Mine

On several occasions Mine has posted photos of this style, however, this is one of the that have been best received, and therefore it has been noticed in the large amount of interaction on the part of users and in so little time.

Read also: Kim Kardashian shows her hot attributes in Instagram

After his great fame is dedicated to be a commentator for sports which he always liked, also entered the world of gastronomy and is also an entrepreneur who took advantage of its fame produces calendars that she herself is the protagonist and promotes.

Currently Mia live happily committed to her boyfriend, chef Robert Sandberg and their pets which in a number of videos have had the pleasure of appearing and being tenderly coddled by his owner.

The famous recently revealed that wanders by your house in cloth under so you have to keep the heating at 28°C, so you want to walk in this bold way, without that cold, because it now takes a lifetime to more at-home in which much of his time is living with her fiance.