Ninja drops in WoW Classic… and also Gears 5

Tyler “Ninja“Blevins, the well-known superstar of the streams, seems to want to give more variety to your channel of the Mixer, leaving momentarily aside to Fortnite to try other games.

For example, the good Ninja has also been infected by the fever of WoW Classic, the relaunch of one of the first versions of the MMO from Blizzard that has achieved a success that is remarkable both in players and in impact within the world of streams.

The own Ninja has confessed to be hooked to the game from the first mission that it has accepted in Azeroth so that it would not be unlikely to see him do more streams of WoW Classic in the next few days:

In addition, after traveling for a while on Azeroth, Ninja also issued yesterday a part of the campaign of Gears 5 channel Mixer (you can see that part of the streaming moving forward in the video that accompanies this news) as part of an agreement with Microsoft to show the world the benefits of the new delivery of one of the sagas most beloved of the Redmond.