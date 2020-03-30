NOS Primavera Sound Porto 2020 is postponed to September

NOS Primavera Sound Porto adds to its brother of Barcelona and postponed its next edition. The festival was to take place between days 11 and 13 June, but finally will be delayed three months.

The ninth edition of the festival Portuguese will return to the Parque da Cidade with artists such as Tyler, The Creator already become an icon of hip hop global Lana Del Rey offering the poetic songs from his acclaimed Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Pavement in one of their only two concerts of meeting at the global level, FKA twigs conducted with every definitely thanks to the stratospheric MAGDALENE, Beck in their status of living legend of music, the puerto rican Bad Bunny as a global ambassador for the urban music and King Krule as regards generational directly from the darkness. They are just the tip of the iceberg of a poster that brings together 63 artists from 21 different nationalities, as varied and daring as balanced and for all tastes, in addition to committed to gender equity.

We leave you with the official statement of the organization:

The world as we know it is taking slowly a new direction because of the emergency overall health caused by the COVID-19. And we, like everyone, we have to go adapting to this new world. It is for this reason that, in view of this scenario so changing and to the restrictions imposed by the authorities to the celebration of public shows and on the free movement of people –making it difficult and making it impossible on many occasions the participation of the artists announced–, we are forced to postpone the next edition of NOS Primavera Sound Porto for reasons of force majeure and in full coordination with the Municipality of Porto, which is doing everything possible to support us. Our absolute priority has always been to ensure the safety of our audience, the artists and all the people involved in the festival.

For this reason, and given the exceptional situation in which we find ourselves, WE Primavera Sound Porto 2020 will take place from 3 to 5 September. We feel the obligation and the responsibility to contribute to the extent possible, the survival of the industry of live performances, whose role will be crucial for us to return to normal after this new situation. With the support essential of WE, Pull & Bear, Super Bock, Via Verde and all the sponsors of the festival, we will use all our resources to this change imposed by the crisis of a medical emergency, affecting as little as possible to the programming of the festival.

Tickets already purchased for NOS Primavera Sound Porto 2020 will continue to be valid for the new dates. When you finish the declaration of a state of emergency decreed by the Government of Portugal and all its possible extensions, we will expand the information; and we will revive the sale of tickets. We greatly appreciate your patience and understanding in this exceptional situation.

We’re going to face this together. And we’re going to get through this together! I hope in the Parque da Cidade to celebrate an edition more NOS Primavera Sound Porto together. Spring in the summer, for once in your life.