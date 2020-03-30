Official: Bayern Munich announced the signing of brazilian Coutinho – Ten

The FC Barcelona closed with the Bayern Munich the assignment of Philippe Coutinho for the season 2019-2020 by 8.5 million euros, announced this Monday both clubs.

“This agreement also provides for a purchase option on the part of the Bayern set at 120 million euros” more than 40 million extra in bonuses, said the Barcelona.

A transfer confirmed shortly after by the whole of the bavarian: “The brazilian international passed the medical examination on Sunday and signed his contract”.

The arrival of the attacker of 27 years, which rang constantly as the main currency of exchange with the PSG for an eventual return of Neymar, seems to compromise the signing of striker, the soap opera of this market, the summer borealis.

Without liquidity following the expensive arrivals of Griezmann (120 million euros) and of Frenkie De Jong (75 million euros and 11 million in bonuses), the catalans are not in a position to offer the price demanded by the PSG without including a player in the operation.

And until now, Coutinho it seemed to be the only player on which you were according to both teams in the case of a possible ‘Operation Neymar’.

Coutinho never adapted

Despite the two Leagues and the Cup of the King earned during his 18 months as a blaugrana, the brazilian never adapted the all-star game Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and their march of Barcelona supposed a disappointment: “Coutinho, story of a great failure”, he wrote on Monday in the cover of the Catalan daily Sport.

“For me, this change represents a new challenge in a new country with one of the best teams in Europe. I’m really impatient to see him. As Bayern, I have big ambitions,” said the attacker after his signing by the Bayern Munich.

In the team Niko Kovac, Coutinho you will have the difficult task of happen to veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who left at the end of last season.