Oh, beautiful! The dress of Selena Gomez, with the help of which stopped the traffic for you!

Selena Gomez it is characterized by its unique fashion sense, with the you have highlighted, on various red carpets, dressed as the best.

On Instagram, the singer of Naturally before the gala, the style of more than 100 million followers, the viral content in seconds.

– In The News

A few days ago, the ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber what to talk about, then the tendency would a post-card in the an outfit, which is ideal for the season of spring wore.

The dress Selena consisted of a print-orange stripes and dark in the vertical and the horizontal direction, what is my most important the most of your silhouette.

Gomez her outfit completed with a pair of high heels, a wavy hairstyle and a make-up accentuates your facial features, giving rise to a riot in the street of New York.

It is not the first time that the actress of 27 years it is the center of attention in your outfits, months ago, also what to talk in the most important events in Hollywood, through their clothes of the most important designers.

Post cards the star of Disney they were jointly dedicated to multiple accounts, the you, the you ranked on the first places trends.