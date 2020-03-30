Operation Red Sparrow’: Jennifer Lawrence talks about sex scenes and the torture of ‘fun’ and ‘no surprise’ on the Film

In order to promote the spy thriller “Operation Red Sparrow”, the debut this Thursday (1.), the promise of a Jennifer Lawrence like you have never seen it before. And the delivery to the lead-in to scenes of pain and suffering, and is almost always spiced with sex.

But she swears that it was working, the mood on the set of the rotary is much less slash-heavy. In an interview via video-conference to journalists, the Brazilian, in Sao Paulo, the actress said:

“Some of the torture scenes were the most fun. I know that it would be better if I was more professional, but it is everything I do, in the end, it is a job. And, if I’m not happy, I don’t want to do it.”

Jennifer Lawrence in “the operation of the Red Sparrow’ — that’s easy.

According to Lawrence, the “open communication” with the film’s Director Francis Lawrence (no relationship involved), also helped to take the load, which is the most “physical”. “He was always very directly what was going to happen to you, which I was involved,” he said.

“Stand with your arms tied up, is not very pleasant, but it is the efforts of Pope Francis’, to shoot the film very quickly. And I know what to expect, no surprises.”

Francis has also directed Lawrence in the franchise, “the hunger Games”, the launch of an actress, the the world of the Blockbuster. But in her new Film, she is still ravenous as ever.

Based on the eponymous book by Jason Matthews, the story Egorova, to entice educated by his uncle, a “Sparrow”, as an agent of espionage for the Russian government needs to focus on an ex-ballerina Dominika, your rivals. Sexy and simple, it is brilliant in the role.

For the actress, the character is sexualised does not goes against the feminist movement, which began to swing in Hollywood in the past year. On The Contrary. “The theme of the film is more of a Problem now, and we were able to benefit from it,” he said.

“The story is invented, the characters, too, but I think the film makes us stronger. It was the feeling that I had to do it.”

The actor, Jeremy Irons, Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Lawrence, and a Short sit down with the film’s Director, Francis Lawrence, for the release of the movie “Red Sparrow” in London photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Lawrence is one of the most active voices of the “MeToo”, a campaign to combat sexual crimes in the film industry. But he was criticised last week for wearing a dress cut low at the area outside on a winter day in London, during an event to promote the “Red Sparrow”, while the men at his side were comfortable.

In a post on the social network, the comments and called it “ridiculous” and “sexist”. “It is the creation of distractions and stupid to the real problems,” he wrote.

“We have the film three years ago, and it is no coincidence that the premiere will tell, in connection with such an explosion of people, their history,” said the officer, quote from the reports of the women about the abuse. But the Film shows that everything that was said, well, it’s been a long time.”

Controversial or not, the effect of the long after the opening, it should help you through the story, that they are still in the cinemas, because in the books it is a trilogy. Francis said he already has ideas for a sequel, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

“This is not a franchise, we push it to the public. But, if people like the film seem to be, and certain to continue, we were going to love it.”