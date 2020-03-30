Paul Rudd, Ant-Man fulfills 50 years, celebrated with superheroes

Paul Rudd he is originally from New Jersey, began her acting career in the year 1992, however, it was until 1995 when he began to call the attention of production houses to participate in the ribbon Clueless where she shared the screen with Alicia Silverstone and Brittany Murphy.

Along 25 years of career, the actor has participated in 59 films and 7 television series among which highlights a minor character in the famed Friends.

Her film career includes tapes such as: Virgin at 40, Welcome to the 40, The reporter: the legend of Ron Burgundy, night at the museum, A dinner for fools, Halloween: the curse of Michael Myers among others.

His appearance in the Movie universe of Marvel it happened with the role of Scott Lang, Ant-Man, who has appeared on the tapes Ant-Man: The man-ant,Captain America, Civil War, Ant-Man and Wasp, Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, where your participation will be key to defeating the “Titan Crazy”, Thanos after the discoveries he made about the quantum world.

In celebration of his birthday and went along to their peers Marvel, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey jr., Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson to

Disney California Adventure Park, to make a donation on behalf of children with serious illnesses.



