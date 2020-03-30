Pokémón Sword & Shield: Two DLC will come to the game and bring old Pokémon

Nintendo announced its first Direct of the year, which would be focused exclusively on Pokémon. In him was not only announced a new game in the series Mystery Dungeon and what came as a surprise: expansions Sword and Shield

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o5afasEAiN0(/embed)

During the broadcast it was announced that it will be an expansion that will consist of two parts: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra. The first will be released in June 2020, and the second during the autumn of the current year.

With this, Game Freak discards the old system of making new games to expand the experience that has always offered Pokémon. With both expansions, users will be able to visit places not seen in the region Galar with your saved file.

What can we expect in the first expansion for the Pokémon?

Players Sword and Shield you will see the arrival of new gyms, accessories, and creatures – at least 200 -. Confirmed two legendary, one for the first part and another for the second.

Maybe you are interested in: Pokemon: Jessica Nigri surprised with cosplay how would Sirfecth’d as human

There will also be a way Gigantamax for monsters pocket already existing and new characters will be featured in the expansion. If all that wasn’t enough, there will be free updates with the expansions new so that there is a disparity between the users.

Both Isle of Armor as The Crown of Tundra will continue the story of Sword and Shield. The first part of the expansion looks like an island with dojos where players will train with Mustard, the mentor of Leon.

On the other hand, The Crown of Tundra offers a winter world with a co-op experience. According to Game Freak, the new areas will be much larger than the Wild Area current.

Each expansion will have a price of 29.99 dollars and you can already pre-order from the eShop of Nintendo Switch.

What else they announced?

During a presentation of the first Direct of 2020, The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo also released Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

This title visit once again the classic games of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team and Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team, which launched originally in 2006.

This new release of Mystery Dungeon will be available from march 6, 2020.

Source



