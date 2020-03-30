Portaltic.-Twitch is still the platform of ‘streaming’ of video games used more and more in 2019

Twitch is still the platform of ‘streaming’ video game over use – TWITCH – FILE

MADRID, 26 Dec. (Portaltic/EP) –

The platform of ‘streaming’ Twitch, which specializes in the broadcasting of games of video games live, has been the most commonly used in 2019 ahead of YouTube Gaming, while some of its rivals like Facebook Gaming and Mixer are growing little by little.

According to the report State of the Stream published by StreamElements and Arsenal.gg, Twitch has counted in 2019 with a share of 73 percent in the market, which means two percentage points less than the previous year.

YouTube Gaming is in second position with a 21 percent share, compared with 22 percent in 2018. For its part, Facebook Gaming, and Mixer have been counted with a 2 percent more participation this year, positioning themselves in third and fourth place with 3 percent each.

The report also shows the ‘top 10’ of ‘streamers’ of this year, with the player of Fortnite Tfeu leading the list with more than 87,78 millions of hours of audience on Twitch this year.

The ‘streamer’ Shroud is in the second position, followed by summit1g, Ninja, Asmongold. In addition, Sadummy has been the best ‘streamer’ female on Twitch in 2019, followed by Amouranth and itsHafu.

LOL SURPASSES FORTNITE IN 2019

The video game League of Legends (LoL) has managed to overcome a Fortnite in terms of the number of hours of viewership on Twitch, making the game more seen of the year in this platform of ‘streaming’.

LoL has registered an increase of 7 percent in hours of hearing this year on Twitch, with more than 990 million hours, according to a report of StreamElements and Arsenal.gg.

Fortnite, which topped the lists in 2018, has fallen to second place after registering a 28 percent fewer hours of hearing, with 885 million hours.

While, Just Chatting has positioned itself in third place followed by Grand Theft Auto V, which has registered an annual growth rate of 277 per cent with more than 500 million hours of hearing, and DOTA 2 with 458 million hours.

In the ‘top 10’ video game most viewed on Twitch throughout the year are also found Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft, which were placed in sixth and seventh position, respectively.

In terms of new games released in 2019 highlights Apex Legends, which with close to 300 million hours of hearing in the platform, has become the eighth game more seen this year.

For its part, according to the report, the hours of hearing of Overwatch and Hearthstone -still in the top 10 – have been reduced by six and 38 percent, respectively.