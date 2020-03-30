Primavera Sound Barcelona also postponed his edition 2020

Set originally for the first week of June, the Spanish festival Primavera Sound announced its postponement due to the coronavirus, and the delicate situation that Spain is experiencing with respect to the disease.

In a brief publication on social networks, the event in Barcelona, announced its new date: between 26 and 30 August 2020. “Spring in the summer, for once in my life,” said the organization.

“We feel the obligation and responsibility to contribute as we can to the survival of the scene of the live music, whose role will be key in the return to normality after this situation absolutely unprecedented and never-before-faced by the cultural sector and all of its agents”, they said in a statement.

In addition, not confirmed or ruled out that the new dates will keep the poster 2020that included The Strokes, Lana del Rey, Bad Bunny, Beck, Iggy Pop and the chilean Pigeon Mmi, among others.

“We will use our best efforts in this change introduced as a result of the current crisis in global health alter as little as possible the programming of the festival,” they explained.