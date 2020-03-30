Rachael Leigh Cook (‘Perception’) is joining the final season as recurring

The fourteenth season of ‘Criminal minds’ came to end on Wednesday 6 February with the anticipated wedding of David Rossi and Krystall Richards, the characters of Joe Mantegna and Gail O Grady. But if there was a moment that called attention to the majority of the followers and that will mark the threads of the already confirmed last batch of episodes was the declaration of love of J. J. (A. J. Cook) dr. Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) with the aim to not end up dead.

This revelation sowed doubt about whether the words of the protagonist were true or only a ruse to achieve escape and showrunner Erica Messer said that this situation will be resolved soon. The fifteenth season that will end the long-running procedural will be comprised of ten episodes and several of them will count with the presence of Rachael Leigh Cook (‘Perception’). The actress was incorporated as recurrent in “at least two of the last chapters”as the exclusive TV Line.

Rachael Leigh Cook in ‘Perception’

And your character can occupy a central position in this sudden love story because it’s going to be the love interest of the character of Gubler. ‘Criminal minds’ has never been given much importance to the personal relationships of the team and less of Dr. Reid, but the statement it seems that has changed everything. The actress of ‘Psych’ will Max, a “woman of sincere and of good heart who engages in an unusual relationship” with the protagonist. With this is complete a possible love triangle that is sure to expand to four members.

The agent Jareau is married to William LaMontagne, character played by Josh Stewart (‘The shooter’, ‘The Punisher’), and with whom she has two sons named Henry and Muchael. Therefore, we could assume the participation of the other half of this marriage, as is the presence already confirmed of Jane Lynch. The protagonist of ‘Glee’ will return in the final season her role as Diana, the mother of Reid who suffers from schizophrenia and needs the help of his son.

Six refurbished, two cancelled

‘Criminal minds’, that can be followed in Spain through AXN, was one of the first fictions of CBS in earning a renewal for the season 2019-20. ‘Mom’ is another of the fictions fortunate got two new batches of episodes while the amateur ‘God Friended Me’, ‘Magnum’, ‘The Neighborhood’ and ‘FBI’ is assured of a second season. The two titles that will not return are ‘The Big Bang Theory’, and Elementary, which are dismissed in spring and summer respectively.