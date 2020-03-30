Rihanna, Kevin Durant, asks about your health condition days after the infection with the Coronavirus

Last Saturday night, Kevin Durant and Rihanna agreed to have a live chat on Instagram. In the exchange, where he is also the rapper Drake, the singer was the star of the NBA asked about his state of health.
It is important to remember that the power forward of the Brooklyn Nets was one of four players in the team, the positive impact on the testing of the Coronavirus.
The exchange between Rihanna and Durant was in joke. The girls asked whether be it on the discussion, the use of a tapaboca should. Followed by this comment, the athlete, the game cuestionarle, to do what, because they came from Europe.
Then, the conversation continued with the banter between the two personalities of the show business, and sports, especially.
Durant has not played no game this season with the Nets, recovered since tendon is a serious injury to the Achilles.