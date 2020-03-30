Rihanna, party Nextdoor, Deva, and much more

I know that you are blameless is not converts to leave a bit sad at home, normal. But hey, it is Sunday, we have already two weeks in quarantine, and, damn it, we are here to listen to a bit of music, isn’t it?

It is time for positive things. For example, Party Nextdoor has brought to his work, and the eye was saved Rihanna her funeral music for the placing on the market within the tracklist. Can you imagine how the collaboration sounds. To top it off, Nav, Gunna you and Travis Scott have you decided to bring back their best side banger friendly in ‘Turks’.

Do you know who these in-mode banger a total of? Because in the national scene. I don’t have you, what do you think? You can take a look at what last Deva,, It still doesn’t work, what do you think? Because you will freak out with the last work Ebony. Finally, pour and close on a new edition playlist with #LoMejorDeLaSemana, a bit Rosalie.

Do you want to try it out, or what? Is here and enjoy.

Party Nextdoor ft Rihanna – ‘Believe It’ / ‘Split Decision’

He carried him time, but still hard to believe that you have finally arrived, the week, the Party Nextdoor submitted by he has his last work. Finally, ‘party mobile’ is here, and the best is, she comes alone.

If the return of the PARTY is wonderful for the music, even more incredible is that within the tracklist the project will have a cooperation with RihannaYes, this legendary artist who was completely missing paragraph musical the last four years.

Nav ft gunna you Travis Scott – ‘Turks ft’

What is the banger of the week? If we take a look at the names of ‘Turks’ and the performance of the production, the instrumentation, no doubt. Nav, Gunna you and Travis Scott come with force, you jump out of bed in the quarantine. If your these kind of people throughout the day with the speakers on the balcony, by music, add this to your repertoire please.

Deva – ‘Wolves’

Without words. So after listening to ‘wolves’, the last single from Deva. The young artist is revealing as one of the more pleasant surprises of the scene from the middle of 2019, up to today, thanks to a voice, full of personality and of course, the intensive work she has done, don’t stop it, throw out new music last year. With a little effort everything can be achieved.

Ebony – ‘Young Players’

It was at the time. One of the legends of the underground in recent years, in the national scene again at a high level. Ebony never try to make a lot of noise, but it’s not a few, who remain faithful to their latest developments.

Your new work The Last 2 People On Earth’with the company Louis Amoebais brings a wonderful twist in their sound the experiment with the own voice about instrumental completely different from each other. Great work deserves to be inside the #LoMejorDeLaSemana, without a doubt.

Rosalie – ‘Hurt’

At this point, there is something to say Rosalie? Probably not. The truth is the best thing I can do, is, just, comment, has released a new single called ‘Hurt’, is a genius -how everything moves, you like-more or less-and order this week, the issue of closing the playlist.

Last week, The Weeknd the absolute protagonist in #LoMejorDeLaSemana was. Now, has released the video to ‘In Your Eyes’ and, of course, is the height of the super-album.