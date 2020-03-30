Rihanna returns to the music with “Believe It” after a long break from music

The singer Rihanna to sing back in the world of music after a long period in which the interpreter stopped, and she devoted herself full-time to his line of make-up and clothing Fenty.

The return of the singer of “Work” is a collaboration with the rapper, party Nextdoor, a composer from Canada, released their new song, “Believe It”.

The song was adopted by the fans of the singer, but it seems to not be sufficient, because you ask, keen to ensure that the interpreter will throw you to your next cd.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gejbbL1AaJk(/embed)

Although the music industry has also been forced to change and adapt to this new way of life, in the households to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, the musicians and singers not to be intimidated by the terms and conditions of health, and had been followed up, throw your music-productions, for example, Dua Lipa with “Future Nostalgia”, their second studio album; Selena Gomez released the music video to her new single “Dance Again,” and the British group Little Mix is back with a new song, “Break Up Song”.

A day ago it became known that Rihanna he donated 5 million dollars for relief measures coronavirus with their Foundation, ” Clara Lionel (CLF). This has the same on Saturday on your account Twitter.

“We have COVID replied-19 distribution of $5 million to @IG @direct relief @feeding America @recueorg @WHO& Barbados municipalities to prepare protective equipment, critical medical supplies, equipment, and access to food in different regions”reads in the message.

It is noteworthy that the singer, born in Barbados, founded the organization in 2012 to honor her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The goal is the support of innovative programs and effective to the education, health, and emergencies around the world, like the COVID-19.