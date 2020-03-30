Ryan Reynolds may web the star in the upcoming live-action series

Ryan Reynolds is negotiating with Netflix and their role in the adaptation of the live-action of the video game “Dragon’s Lair”. You know all of the details below!

Ryan Reynolds is in talks to join in and produce the adaptation of the more live-action a video game in the series, “Dragon’s Lair”. the character of the living. The arcade game from the 80s and was created by Rick Dyer and Don Bluth, and it is known for its graphics, in the style of Western animation, and a decades-long history of the game available on different platforms (in the beginning on the video, then in the comics and on TV). The plot and followed up with a knight named Dirk the daring, whose task is to rescue the beautiful Princess Daphne from an evil dragon named Singe, and, later, the wizard Mordroc.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the news, Netflix has reached an agreement to return the rights to the game after almost a year of negotiations. Dan and Kevin Hageman (also known as “The Lego movie“, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.“)

You write the script, with producer Roy Lee, Trevor Engelson, Don Bluth, Gary Goldman, and Jon Pomeroy.

“Dragon’s Lair” you might also be in the second Film live-action in a video-game than Reynolds, who planned a “Free man” as the first, and the date of the first performance for 2. July in the UK (subject to change in the face of the pandemic). In Parallel, the “Dragon’s Lair” can also be converted into a third agreement with Reynolds, and with the series after the “6 Underground” (by Michael Bay), and the next, the action movie “Red Notice”. In the meantime, you can see Reynolds as a bodyguard in the movie “the Hitman”s woman”s Bodyguard“ with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek.

