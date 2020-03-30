SaveTheDay: Fans of Doctor Who are organized to see the special 50th anniversary

Photo: BBC

Amid the growing alarm of isolation caused by the pandemic coronavirus, the fans of “Doctor Who” the science fiction series most long-lived and iconic british television, have organized to return to enjoy simultaneously the special episode of the 50th anniversary of the character.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5O6tA65YfWs(/embed)

The idea came from Rachel Cook of BBC Radio, who is part of the official magazine of the program and also provided links to where fans could see him in a legal way.

It might also interest you: “The Office” is the content licensed most-watched on Netflix during a pandemic

Whovians (as they call the fans of the series) around the world adopted this initiative and with the hastag #SaveTheDay, managed to become a trend.

“The Day of the Doctor” it was issued for the first time on November 23, 2013 and in this episode celebrated the 50 years of existence “Doctor Who” as a program.

“Home, the long way round”. What better time to return to this episodiazo and remind me why I fell in love with this series. Thank you to Whovians to make this simulcast possible! #SaveTheDay pic.twitter.com/LOqtVH4NnV — danieldisa (@danieldisa)

March 21, 2020





Starring Matt Smith, David Tennant and John Hurt, the special brings together three incarnations different from the last lord from the past and future of character to stop a conspiracy Zygon and to be able to save Gallifrey the War of the Time.