SaveTheDay: Fans of Doctor Who are organized to see the special 50th anniversary

Amid the growing alarm of isolation caused by the pandemic coronavirus, the fans of “Doctor Who” the science fiction series most long-lived and iconic british television, have organized to return to enjoy simultaneously the special episode of the 50th anniversary of the character.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5O6tA65YfWs(/embed)

The idea came from Rachel Cook of BBC Radio, who is part of the official magazine of the program and also provided links to where fans could see him in a legal way.

Whovians (as they call the fans of the series) around the world adopted this initiative and with the hastag #SaveTheDay, managed to become a trend.

The Day of the Doctor” it was issued for the first time on November 23, 2013 and in this episode celebrated the 50 years of existence “Doctor Who” as a program.



Starring Matt Smith, David Tennant and John Hurt, the special brings together three incarnations different from the last lord from the past and future of character to stop a conspiracy Zygon and to be able to save Gallifrey the War of the Time.



