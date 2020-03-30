Scarlett Johansson has the training of an athlete for ‘the Avengers: Ultimatum’ – the one who

+









Scarlett Johansson and personal, for the last ten years, Eric Johnsonand reveals to the website The Hollywood Reporter the plan for training and food for the actress and the 34-year-old mother of a little girl, he or she has the gorgeous body to the Black widow, the character in Avengers: Ultimatum, and in the other movies in the Marvel universe. The Black widow is able to do this? Of up to 226 pounds,” said Scarlett, the rooms at the time, for the preparation of a diet of alternate-day low-carb and high-cabroidrato, the famous cycle of the low-carb/high-carb, no crap, no sugar, no saturated fatty acids and alcohol, of course.

“I’m stronger and more capable than I was 10 years old,” said the actress, debuted in the MCU, in 2009, in the Iron man 2. The training of Scarlett is altleta, and it contains specific targets in each of the 12 weeks, as with a deadlift of 245 pounds (111 kilograms), a lot of the chinning bar, wide-stance squats with one-leg squats with a plate of 45 lbs (20 kg) on the back. Neither you, nor Eric, if you are concerned with weight loss or body composition and physical performance, fat, and look good in the uniform of the Black widow.

Scarlett always wants to be in three weeks, the very best of your physical form,” he said Eric told him that you are training for 45 minutes to an hour, four to five days a week until 6 in the morning, before the daughter, RoseWake up. The training of the franchise involved in Olympic weight lifting and gymnastics, in addition to classes such as hot yoga, combat training, and pilates exercises more powerful. Details: Scarlett cardio, traditional, hate, and prefer exerícios ropes and kettlebells.

In addition to all of this year, the actress has to eat more on a diet that means for a 12-hour fast, and on the day of the shooting, went down to the carbs to be rebuilt.

Check out the nutrition of Scarlett Johansson:

The actress, such as in a loop on the bottom/on the bottom/top of carb, with 12 hours of fasting to a minimum the time between the last meal of the day and the next day.

The days of low-carb – The total consumption: approximately 115 g protein, 75 g carbohydrates, 50 g fat

Breakfast, pre-workout: 2 egg whites, 2 eggs, organic, whole, 1/2 avocado, green vegetables (21 g protein, 0 g carbohydrates, 21 g fat)

Snack (between 20 and 40 minutes post-workout): smoothie with 1 scoop protein powder, 1/2 banana, 1 tablespoon peanut butter, handful of spinach and water / ice (20 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 10 g fat)

The hotel is 113 grams. Chicken or 200 grams of Turkey meat, green leafy vegetables, salad, mix-vegetables, 1/2 avocado, or macadamia nuts, 100 grams of rice (39 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 16 g fat)

Dinner: 113 grams of wild salmon / fish, you want, green vegetables, in salad, or steamed vegetables (30 grams of protein, 0 g carbs, 14 g fat)

The days of high-carb – The total intake: 105 grams protein, 125 g carbs, 35 g fat

The Breakfast in the morning, before the workout: 3 egg whites, 1 egg, organic, whole fruits (eg, apples), 1/2 Cup oatmeal, 1 slice of bread or muffin in English, 5 g of coconut oil, green vegetables (23 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 12 g fat)

Snack (between 20 and 40 minutes post-workout): same-day-low-carb

The hotel is a 113 grams) of chicken, or 200g Turkey breast, chopped, vegetable, green, salad, or a stir-fry 30 grams of avocado, or a tomato as a salad or 100 G of rice (30 g protein, 30 g carbohydrates, 10 g fat)

Dinner: 113 grams) of chicken breast or fish, 100 grams of rice, fresh vegetables, a salad or a stir-fry (30 g protein, 30 g carbohydrates, 0 g fat)







