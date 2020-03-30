Selena Gomez throws theme of her last tour

LOS ANGELES, California.- Selena Gomez is living one of their best moments, or at least it seems, after the release of their last album, ‘Rare’, its new line of make-up, and now has a new single that he is a part of his last tour.

On Thursday afternoon, the singer turned to social networks to announce the launch of “Feel Me”, a song that he played for the first time in his tour-Revival in 2016. Four years later, the singer finally released a studio version to their fans and dedicated to the add to your library.

“On the tour ‘Revival’, because I heard a song for, to speak the have not stopped. Then I have asked, and I heard Today, Feel Me online and on vinyl in all parties,” said Selena at once that he has a photo of himself singing on the stage.

In the simple, Gomez, prevents the desire to repent that an ex unfaithful, maltratarla. “I want to feel”, she sings, wait for it, in the mind of the mysterious man, if you are with another person.

“No one loves you like I cheat you of love / Never, never lie / you someone you should Never / I gave You space and time,” sings Gomez.