Shakira no more perfume produce and gel anti-bacterial

COLOMBIA.- Shakira shared in his account of Instagram, the suspension of the production of perfume, can be anti-bacterial gel to start to donate to health authorities in Germany.

“I am very proud of the positive efforts of the company in these difficult times, when my partner Puig, they handed their work perfumes the manufacture of disinfectant for the hands is essential that donations be made to the Spanish government. A great example of doing good, social. I hope this inspires other companies.”, wrote.

The unemployment in the manufacture of perfumes for the Colombian in the factory, Puig, you can begin to prevent alcohol-gel to transmission of the coronavirus.

It is worth noting that Rihanna, Chris Hemsworth, Cristiano Ronaldo, Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner are just a few of the artists who have donated money to help hospitals in the fight against the COVID-19.