Shakira talks about the coronavirus

Getty The incredible revelations of Shakira

The entertainment news of the day to do with the request Shakira, so that the output for the children on the street in the middle of the cuanrentena by the coronavirus.

Similarly, the in-patient treatment of Plácido Domingo in Mexico,the new love of Joseph, Ron, and the death of the actor John Callahan, and the singer Joe Diffie, are issues of the day.

Stay with us and you’ll learn this news on increased use here:

1. Shakira calls for the children to go on the road, in the crisis of the coronavirus

In the middle of the race, the importance of quarantine, the year for millions of people around the world, the singer Shakira controversy caused when an application for reduction.

The woman Piqué ask, the output of the children on the street in the middle of the maternity, what has you busy for many Internet users.

“If it is allowed, walking dogs, or adults to buy, to think of would be to allow a solution to, this right to children who need the sun and the air for the mental and physical health,” said the interpreter

And although many parents agree, restlessness, Shakira, and others designated your request as an act of irresponsibility, in these days of crisis.

2. Plácido Domingo is in the hospital because of complications with the coronavirus

The singer Plácido Domingo is in a hospital in the city of Acapulco, Mexico, where she was brought to the doctors, the developments of the coronavirus, which you have acquired observed a few days ago.

The son of the artist, Álvaro Sunday spoke with the Spanish newspaper, The world, where he said that the interpreter of 79 years, is recovering satisfactorily.

“Her condition is stable and remains in the hospital until the doctors deem it necessary, and it comes to a full recovery,” said the son of the ibérico ham. “It is under medical supervision… due to your age, and your medical history. The medications are not working according to a patient of Covid-19″.

The concern for the health of the tenor must not only be age, but that in recent years has suffered cancer and two lung problems, including severe pneumonia in the year 2017.

3. Joseph Ron confirms engagement to Jessica Diaz

In the midst of the crisis of the coronavirus, Cupid, the round is power. This time flechó the actor Joseph Ron, who confirmed, that a beautiful romance with Jessica Diaz is already.

The protagonist of Ringo took advantage of the birthday of her friend, the number 29, and he spent a beautiful words of love, where they confessed to their advertising.

“Today is a wonderful day, bunny is … Today’s your life-celebrate! I welcome the power to share this special day with you, but not just as friends, but now love in a different way. A love that is stronger! Never would have thought that we, the nephews, after 5 years, we are friends,”said the Mexican in his Instagram.

“We say, man proposes, God disposes! Today I feel lucky and happy that you picked me to me, as I you I you! I embrace your heart feel strong to me with you. I wish That God continue to your dreams and allow me to be a part of them. I want you to be infinitely happy, and I wish you many songs more! Many, many more! Happy 29, bunny”, I add the actor.

4. He died, singer Joe Diffie, to the by the coronavirus

To raise the coronavirus again, a new victim in the world of entertainment, this time the singer Joe Diffie, star of country music and Grammy award winners.

The artist, the 61-year-old died of complications in connection with the coronavirus, only two díás after he announced on his Instagram that habíá is a positive evil.

“I am under the care of doctors and am currently in treatment after a positive coronavirus (COVID-19). My family and I, we ask for privacy at this time. We would like to remind you that the public is attentive, careful and carefully during this pandemic,” said the singer in his time.

5. He died, John Callahan, actor in Days of Our Lives

John Callahan, a star in the telenovelas, he died the doctor Baker in Days of Our Lives”, on March 28, 2020, at the age of 66 years.

The message Soap Opera Network revealed, where they ensured that the actor died after suffering a stroke while he was in the Desert in his house in Palm, California.

“The paramedics responded to a call, and they led to the actor at the Eisenhower medical Center in Rancho Mirage, California, where he was to support a life”, – assured the family of the actor, via a press release. The death came on Saturday morning.

A representative from Callahan said that the actor died from the coronavirus, “but due to the current safety standards of the hospital, the young Callahan and Rue, they were able to see the actor for a limited amount of time before you leave the hospital. Then we were notified by phone of the death of Callahan shortly after midnight”.