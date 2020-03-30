She has a panic attack is in full quarantine,

The pandemic of Coronavirus currently affects the entire planet, and the whole world, no matter, you’re anonymous, the famous. Many artists have begun to initiatives remain closer to their fans, in particular, Miley Cyrus was invented, a program of interviews, you are direct in your account of Instagram, where you told with the artists and friends such as the model Hailey Baldwin, or your partner, Hannah Montana actress Emily Osment.

CurrentlyMiley Cyrus is secluded in his mansion in Los Angeles, and from there, offers content almost on a daily basis to their followers to try to quarantine more bearable for all.

But that does not mean that the artist is running like any other person, is wrong. In fact, recently, the singer suffered a terrible attack of panic and fear.

Miley Cyrus has decided to isolate itself and spend it in quarantine, alone in her house, but thanks to the Calls Live and face times contact with other people keepsand with other artists, with which he entertains his fans.

“I lay in the grass and just watched the stars, and I thought about how lucky I am to live in a place where I have to finish still and take a walk,” he said recently.

“But I thought as not all have this room… So I started getting this anxiety, fear and panic, and in fact, I started the feet feel really cold. My feet began to flow much, my hands were really cold and me di account, that he was in fact an anxiety attack totally“he confessed to his followers.

“I miss that human connection… I Want this whole philosophy that I’m learning in my houseto you castle in the practice outside of my house, if it is safe”, the artist.