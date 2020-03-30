She is Barbara, the found without life in clandestine grave in Sinaloa | the TRIBUNE

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Office of the General prosecutor of Justice of the State of Sinaloa reported that Barbara Ann Enriquez Cortez, 28 years old, was found dead after disappearing last November 23.

That day, Barbara came out of his home located on calle Madrid 2643the Fraccionamiento Los Cedrosin Los Mochis, to seek employment in a company of security to a clinic IMSS, but he never returned.

His body was found on Thursday by the collective search Tracking The Strong the interior of a clandestine grave in an area to the south-west of the same city.