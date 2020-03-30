So were the Avengers before becoming a Marvel superhero

Participate in a ribbon of Marvel Universe it has become a goal for most of the Hollywood actors. To give life to a superhero or villain you can forever change the course of any career, and there is no better proof that the Avengers.

Although now we can not separate them from their role as saviors of the Universe, the most actors and actresses who gave life to a character in Avengers not had a status of super star when they were chosen to join the cast of the productions of Marvel and Disney.

#EpicFail 10 actors who refused to be a superhero Marvel

For shows, we are underscoring the stakes of our Avengers favorites had in some movies. I warn you, the before and after you’ll see in our #GaleríaDe10 makes look it unrecognizable!

With information Parentheses

VIDEO:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh2GmfDNaqU(/embed)