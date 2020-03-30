Surprising answer Betis after knowing that Messi returned to training – Ten

The Barcelona already preparing the match next Sunday against the Betis and the front Lionel Messi points to have ownership.

So gear up the standings in the Spanish League

The ‘Flea’ returned today to training after overcoming their discomfort in his right leg and the Betis has surprised with a message in social networks.

“Messi returns to training with the group”, published by the club, accompanied with a picture of the captain barca playing the ball. The response of the box, betis was: “No need to rush, Leo. You don’t need to be strong”.

The tweet of the Betis exceeded quickly the 15 thousand ‘likes’ and their followers took with good humor the crossing of words between both teams.

Barcelona you will receive at the Camp Nou, the team led by Rubi by the second day of the Spanish League.