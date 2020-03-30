Tamara hat and Ezequiel Garay to conquer Jennifer Lopez

The player of Valencia CF, Ezequiel Garay, as well as the influencer Tamara beaniehave you conquered Jennifer Lopez with her dance. The midfielder has followed in the footsteps of his wife, he also repeated the dance, the singer in the half-time break of the last Superbowl.

Sport is at home, practicing on the challenge @JLo for an hour, until she comes.

And if almost, what you have, you disfrazas you and you think diva🤦🏼♀love it.

They come! We separate a little, and try the dance.

What are you doing?#mamamolona #jlo #challenge # pic.twitter.com/hzJ1baob6A — Tamara Beanie (@Tamara_Gorro) March 24, 2020

Garay, that was a few weeks ago, positive Covid-19it is isolated in a room in his house, at any time in the company of Tamara. And is that in addition to the guidelines in the rehabilitation, the club from Valencia showed on his right knee, wanted a touch of color and fun to your incarceration by mimicking the sensual dance that he and his wife.

But in this case, decided to follow in the footsteps of Jlo dressed as a tiger. Dance is not only a good indicator for the progress in their injury, to know good news that the los is from valencia, the disease with mild symptoms and with good humor.

Tamara hat is known by its presence on TV and their great activity in social networks, together with the footballers during their quarantine, although for reasons obviously not in the same room. The influencer advance Garay, Yes, you put it a touch ‘glamour’ maybe in a dress of rhinestones, the dance of Lopez.

The video of the two dancing in separate rooms, the star has achieved international. The own Jennifer Lopez it was good to share funny pictures the couple of dances to set the mood in a situation particularly difficult.

The followers of Garay, and hat certainly, the restoration of the football player and the trials, both share the good mood offers, one of these days so hard to close, in the always more to be entertained by common challenges and activities in the house and to think, to live as little as possible in the time that remains to us, this situation.