Taylor Swift and Katy Perry buried the axe of war, with a plate of biscuits | people and celebrities

A handful of cookies as the whole pipe of peace. With a photo of a plate, the edge wanted is full of more than two dozen of these cute Katy Perry show, that their long enmity with the singer Taylor Swift is dead and buried.

The tense dispute between the two is public and coming from far away, but Perry has been let down by the appearance of this image with the title “Feels Good” (“good”), in a double sense, to cookies, and to her connection with Swift, the labelling took on the image to make it clear to whom the message was addressed. To them, the intention in the case, was the photo dated on a (of course non-existent) place, called “Let’s Be Friends”, “Friends”. On the plate with the cookies, with read, painted, what seems to be syrup: “Peace at last” (“peace”).

To the great joy of those who have not thrown after the reconciliation of the couple, only Katy Perry, the gloves, but Taylor Swift has acknowledged, to collect, to answer, a photo with a hand full of hearts. If the picture is successful, more than 1.2 million I likethe amount of heart, Swift has managed to be in the vicinity of 70,000 in just 12 hours.

The story of the reconciliation comes to an end, which is a problem for more than five years enquistado. Although it is assumed that the pop had made divas, the peace in may 2018 (when Perry sent Swift a olive-branch in addition to a hand-written letter in which I told him that he would “love to put things in order”), up to the date had not written or answered messages to each other and to the public. Until now.

It was during the tour of 2012 and 2013, by Swift call Networkif even your problems. According to her, Perry is stolen, a couple of dancers that used to accompany. However, told Perry in a program by James Corden, was not a question. “There were three dancers went on tour with him, but before I asked their permission to do this”, then had Katy Perry. “I said: ‘right, now I have the hard drive as well as the id for the work, she’s cool and everything. But I’m going to the hard drive more or less in the year, so you should be a clause to terminate the period of 30 days, in the contract, in the event that your with me again, if you have to warn you that I’ll be back’. Then he went in this year, and I sent you a message, and I told them: ‘Look, just for your information, I’m going to start (the turning)’. They said: ‘Okay, we’ll talk with the organization about the thing’. What you have done, and to them and let them go. I tried to talk to her about the topic and not wanted. Closed (in-band, fully”.

For Swift, however, the question of the dancers was more than that, and it was an attack in all rule is: “basically, sabotearme tried a whole tour. He tried hiring a lot of people in my team, without that I noticed it. I’m not a person for confrontation, you will not believe how much hatred and strife. So, now I have to avoid. It is unpleasant, and I don’t like that”. All of this also, a personal question: Katy Perry is evidenced by the time came long with the composer John Mayer, exnovio Taylor Swift (this came to dedicate the song Dear John).

This misunderstanding with the three dancers was just the beginning of a battle of two singers, who came to polarize the public and the force, to divide between the one and the other, between #TeamKaty and #team Taylor. Their enmity came, allegedly, even the texts where attacked each other. Now, according to the inspiration in your picked up friendship, perhaps even you, who knows, also to future collaborations.