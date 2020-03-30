Taylor Swift announces release date of his new album

LOS ANGELES.

The pop star Taylor Swift announced on Thursday that on 23 august released his new album carries the title “the Lover”.

The American singer, one of the figures most successful contemporary pop, shared also in the social networks the cover of “Lover”,, this is the work of the artist Colombian Valheria Rocha.

There is a picture is very colourful Swift in the foreground and wrapped in the colors pink and blue.

“The Lover” with 18 songsof which is already known for the single “I am!”, was presented on 26 april, where Swift was accompanied by Brendon Urie, the leader and singer of the group ” Panic! At the disco.

The rest of the topics only the title of a song-and-white call “You Need To Calm Down” and Swift provides its fans in the night of this Thursday.

Both the video to “I!”, the collects 207 million reproductions to signal on YouTube, like the cover of “the Lover”, seem that a change in the style of the singer.

Compared to “reputation” (2017), a slice of darker and more complex had a reply warm on the part of fans and criticsthe single “I! had a clip of air, funny and romantic, with Swift and Urie in a fantasy setting.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuXNumBwDOM(/embed)

jvc

