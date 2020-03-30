Taylor Swift announces the date for the premiere on Netflix Miss Americana

EFE

Madrid / 16.01.2020 14:01:36





The us singer Taylor Swift start of the documentary Miss Americanaon the basis of his musical career, the next 31 January in Netflix.

The own artist of the official poster of the production have been released by their networks, the Director of wool of the Wilson award winner Emmy en 2015 z After Tiller.

With a runtime of 85 minutes, Miss Americana responsible to open the Sundance Film Festival next January 23. Later, he debuts last day of the month of January on the platform streamingthat defines you as a “provocative, inspiring, and emotionally”.

“In this developer documentary, Taylor Swift hugging has its role not only as a composer and artist, but also as a woman, the whole power of your voice” is, as will be described documentary.

To work on the project to the light of day comes, and after a year in 2019 complicated for the singer, the public, the abusive conditions under which, as she says, the producer is Scooter Braun and the employer, the music of Scott Borchetta forced him.

