Taylor Swift can’t sing, your themes in 2019 LOVES

Los Angeles.- Taylor Swift still the quarrel with his exmánager is due to the legal situation, to ban their music, they sing their old themes to the show of the American Music Awards.

The singer will be rewarded next Sunday, the 24. november “artist of the decade”, however, Scooter Braun owner of the labels Big Machine Label Groupwith her, he did not reported that could make use of your songs.

Swift shared a letter on your social networks, which do not, explains that you only leave you to sing songs in the event, but also a project, in the front of the albums refused, “Taylor Swift“, “Fearless”, “Speak now”, “Red”, “1989” and “Reputation”, of which you don’t have the rights.

In the Charter of the singer said that the record company not to write anymore, only the use of your music if you decide to new to with you your songs in november, 2020, and no more bad talk about you in their social networks.

“The message that was sent to me for me, basically, ‘I know good girls and shut up or you will be punished’ this is an ABUSE, none of these men had the hand when writing songs. They did nothing to create the relationship, which I wrote with my fans, so here I ask for your help,” he said.

The artist has a bad relationship with your exmánager, since the record company bought Big Machine Label GroupTaylor had recorded the majority of his songsthe same, you can not use.