“That is my daughter’: Barbara de Regil recorded at Sea when exercising in tight leggings | TRIBUNE

Mexico city.- Barbara de Regil he returned to boast that his only daughter, Sea Alexa, follows their steps in the world fitness as the young girl of 15 years has been shown to be a lover of the exercise and healthy life.

On this occasion, the famous actress employed your stories Instagram to put a couple of videos in which shows that despite being in the bridge, she and Sea woke up early to meet your daily routine.

Barbara took the publication to prove that Sea and can boast results of the gym and as a proud mother, she sent a message.

That’s my daughter”, wrote the actress while Mar Alexa looks tight leggings.

Mar Alexa has its own profile of Instagram that already has over 1.2 million followers to just a few months, you have created it.

�� A publication shared SEA OF REGIL (@marderegil._) the 2 Jan, 2020 at 2:53 pm PST



