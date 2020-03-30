There is a account of Instagram which got over 1.700.000 followers in one month thanks to your timely mission: making fun of the “influencers” to show how ridiculous they may be with their preparations in the search of such photography or filming which are then shared in your social networks to add likes to your self-esteem.
@influencersinthewild it is responsible to expose the behind-the-scenes of the celebrities of Instagram, and of those who try to be, to capture an image that can appear to be casual but is very far from being so.
Risking their lives on the edge of a cliff, jumping countless times to a swimming pool to simulate walking on water or performing poses exaggerated in the public way, the protagonists of these scenes were immortalized by witnesses that they decided to film these eye-catching contexts and then shared to thousands of users of social networks that celebrated or condemned their actions to try to “picture perfect”.
On the other hand, this account puts in evidence a problem which generates alarms: the obsession with likes.
Researchers from the University of California conducted a study in 2016 where they took several young men to expose them to the stimuli of the likes on the social networks. The conclusion was that as I saw photos with the most positive reactions was greater activity in regions of the brain associated with reward, social cognition, imitation, and attention.
The researcher, Lauren Sherman explained that “the likes are working, possibly as a track social, orienting adolescents towards what is cool or socially appropriate”, something that you can generate social pressure. Another risk is that each I Like a small serving of euphoria that generates dopamine, which can become addictive.
Faced with this problem, in the last month Instagram launched a series of tests in seven countries for hide the number of likes that receives a publication. The measure seeks to reduce the anxiety generated by the social approval in some users.
The amendment, which was already tested in Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand, has generated different reactions on the part of the influencers.
Jem Wolfie, a young australian that has over 2.7 million followers and that publishes content related to food and physical fitness, he accused the social network of taking away a critical tool of work. An opinion that does not share Tammy Hembrow, with 9.7 million followers is of the opinion that the modification of the social network does not affect the way in which it conducts its business.
The goal of Instagram is to create an environment that cares for the mental health of its users. Max Doyle, managing director of a marketing agency that works with influencers in Sydney, predicts that this measure will reduce the commitment of the content creators. However, after that, the challenge will be for the marketing specialists, because they have to guide their attention to another element that is not the likes: comments.