The blonde who invades the courts poses naked while in quarantine in the Bahamas

The blonde who invaded the pitch in the last final of the Champions League, Kinsey Wolanski, is in quarantine in the Bahamas.

The model is taking full advantage of these days and she posed naked while he took the sun with her friend Demi Rose.

Wolanski title to your photo: “Women are powerful and independent, with big hearts and big dreams”.

The u.s. does not know when you will be able to return home due to the pandemic coronavirus and has kept his followers updated with suggestive photos on the island.

Kolanski posted a picture in a red bathing suit while sitting behind the wheel of a boat and wrote:

“I apologize in advance for all the photos of the Bahamas, but for now we are not sure when we can return home… making this small island a home for now with my best friends.”

Wolanski won thousands of fans since invaded the pitch during the final of the Liverpool against Tottenham in the Wanda Metropolitiano and says that he misses those days where he snuck into events.