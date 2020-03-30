The charge of plagiarism, Taylor Swift will be directed to the song “Shake It Off” again

In their first outing in the courts, the demand was filed, by a court, that he understood that the fragment “the letters, the allegedly infringing consists of short sentences, which will give you the required minimum of originality and creativity is required.”

Madrid, 29 Oct (EFE).- The complaint against plagiarism Taylor Swift the drive letter of your song “Shake It Off” once again, the has dishesafter a Federal court appeal revocara made of the case file, in February of 2018 in California.

The entertainment portal reported Varietythe decision to be re-made revival of the cause, take into account that “the originality, as it has been traditionally understood, is generally a matter of fact” (not of right), and therefore a jury should decide on this matter.

The demand was driven by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, composer, song-2001 “Playas Gon’ Play”, he played the female group 3LW, and the text says: “beaches, they gonna play And haters, they gonna hate / Ballers, they gonna ball Shot callers, they gonna call”.

Your authors understand that Swift plagiarized this part of his letter in their song “Shake It Off” when she says: “Cause the players gonna play, play, play, play, play And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate / Baby, I ‘m just gonna shake, shake, shake, shake, shake I shake it off, I shake it off.”

In their first outing in the courts, the demand was placed by a court in California that he understood that the fragment “the letters, the allegedly infringing consists of short sentences, which will give you the required minimum of originality and creativity necessary to the protection of copyright and related rights”.

The number of complaints of this kind multiply in recent times in the us, where artists such as Pharrell Williams or Katy Perry were found guilty of recently.

At least there is a good news for Swift from the field of justice, as the husband of 27 years to harass accused, the artist and send letters and e-mails with threats was found guilty and a penalty of 5 years. Moreover, it remains locked up until the verdict, expected in March, as reported by the state’s attorney of this case in Nashville (EU).