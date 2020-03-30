The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at home, but it is not stopped

Theo children of Angelina Jolie, including the oldest, Maddox (the returned, to sit South Korea to the University; and in his house in California, in quarantine, in accordance with the recommendations in connection with the fight against the new coronavirus.

According to People magazine, during the day, they will all be in the lineup for the fun of it, but that’s not all.

“You continue to learn at home, practice languages, play instruments, play Board games, and help with the dinner”a source told the magazine.

At the same time, he added that it was necessary for a good adaptation of a time, teaching at home, it was something that everyone was used to it.

“You enjoy the moments with your family while watching movies,” said the same informant.

During this time, Maddox, 18 years old, and people of 16, and Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, have been with the father, Brad Pitt.