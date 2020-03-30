The crossover more ambitious: Big E chat with Mia Khalifa





The fans and the superstars are isolated during this time while we hope that current world events will diminish. The personality of the social networks and the former actress adult content Mia Khalifa recently had to make the most of your situation and pour a big bowl of BootyO’s.

Mia Khalifa as the cereal of a New Day

WWE put the cereal of The New Day on the shelves for a considerable time. Some boxes came with a limited edition t-shirts in the packaging. It appears that Khalifa has just received the standard box.

Mia Khalifa uploaded a video in his history of Instagram showing off his plate of Booty-O s. Big E saw this video and tweeted, with a caption that said, “The bootyOs are approved by 4 out of 5 dentists and @miakhalifa!”

Mia Khalifa responded to a tweet from Big E and expressed its interest in contact with the customer service.

I’ve eaten a bowl every day this week, and I have seen a substantial improvement in my small and sad back. Please, advise how to better reach the customer Big E responded to Mia K: “It Seems that our long search to head up our advertising campaign has finally finished!”

Booty O’s are approved by 4 out of 5 dentists & @miakhalifa! pic.twitter.com/bbclJzUaKd — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 24, 2020

I have eaten a bowl every day this week and seen so substantial improvement in my sad small booty. Please advise how to best reach customer support. https://t.co/zJK8Xd4cA2 — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) March 29, 2020

You never know what you’ll end up eating in a quarantine. Mia Khalifa apparently became a fan of the Booty-O-s.

