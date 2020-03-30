The error of ‘Friends’ with Rachel’s pregnancy that we have now discovered

It’s been nearly 15 years since they aired the last episode of ‘Friends’ and there is no day that does not take less this series (thank heaven that we have Netflix). So much so that we still we get stories in our heads with these six friends to know things like who was the lead character or how it would be the chapter of Christmas today if you are still being issued.

But, so much nostalgia and so much rummaging around in the past can also bring problems such as discover errors which in his time passed unnoticed. A user of the website Reddit has discovered a bug related to the pregnancy of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), who apparently would not have lasted nine months but a year. ONE YEAR!

We were all without words when we discovered that Rachel was going to be a mother during the episode of the wedding of Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) at the end of the seventh season. This part of the story takes place in may of 2001 but Rachel did not come out of accounts up to 12 months after in episode 22 of the eighth season.

Ok that is normal to have some script errors in series that last so long on the screen, but, does a pregnancy of a year? Really? What was Rachel? I almost elephanta? Anyway we don’t care, ‘Friends’ will continue to be our favorite series of all time, and point.