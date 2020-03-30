The fans call, and a petition to sign, not the series cancel

Anne With An E, has come to an end after the third season, but the fans are still not going to give up. The spectators are also to renew the Organisation of a petition for Netflix to the series for a fourth season, which already has more than 134 thousand subscribers.

In addition to this, the fans also, the appeals on social networks, at the end, “we Want AnnE,” one of the most discussed topics on Twitter.have

Even if it might not be one of the greatest series on the streaming service, the Anne With An E, has a base of loyal fans and has managed to captivate with its history, and had the chance to, even after season 3.