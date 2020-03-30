The FLASH – the death of actor Matthew Faber

The actor, Matthew Faber, died at the end of the week, the 47-year-old, of natural causes.

The news was announced by the website TMZ, which cited the statements of his brother: “He was incredibly talented. He had the ability to focus is amazing, he was a brilliant man.”

The second was found dead in his home in Van Nuys, California, United States of America His family had no news of her a few days ago.

In the course of his career, the actor has small roles had been Born in such films as “the killers”, a classic from 1994, signed by Oliver Stone, and in such series as “Law & Order”.

In 1995, she played the character of the Vienna Mark in the film Welcome to the Dollhouse” by Todd Solondz, the nominated earned him a nomination for an Independent Spirit Award.

web-page https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSNCYftLPGs(/embed)

His latest film, “The devil you Know” with Jennifer Lawrence, date from the year 2013. In 2018, a short film with the title ‘Into the Woods ‘With love’.