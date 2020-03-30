“The Matrix 4′ to be confirmed, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss

In the movie “the Matrix 4” and it has been confirmed, and you have Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss is back in the role of Neo and Trinity.

Two decades after the first Matrix,, the production of the sundance film festival starts in the year 2020.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the return of ‘the Matrix’, with Lana in it,” said Toby Emmerich, the Director of the group for the Warner Bros. High-definition optical discs.

Lana Wachowski writing, producing and directing a fourth film in the franchise.