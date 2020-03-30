The photos of Mia Khalifa in underwear to show off his impressive changed physique

Mia Khalifa published in Instagram some photos showing a “before and after” of the physical change that you have made in your anatomy thanks to the dedication and effort put into their exercise routines.

To motivate his followers, the exactriz porn showed me some pictures comparative where you can see posing in underwear to showcase the powerful results of the silhouette that I had the first of December and the one you’ve got until the first of march.

“Dec. 1 – Jan. 1 – Feb. 1 – Mar. 1. I weighed 170 lbs 8 years ago, this does not come naturally to me. Which makes me even more proud of the progress! Just a reminder that we all have it in us to change habits, it starts one day at a time. …sometimes two or three times a day 😬”, wrote the lebanese in the publication that already exceeds one million of ‘likes’.

As expected, the favorable reactions did not wait.

Here we leave the photos of Mia.